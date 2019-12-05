Greece listings on Airbnb, HomeAway platforms account 1.15 bln€ in revenues between June 2018 and May 2019

Turnover from short-term real estate leasing, mainly via the Airbnb and HomeAway platforms, reached 1.15 billion euros in Greece over the period between June 2018 and May 2019, according to results of a study by INSETE, the research arm of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE).

According to the study, properties listed for lease in Greece over the same period exceeded 170,500, of which nearly 137,500, i.e. 81 percent, were leased at least once.

Independent lodgings accounted for 1.08 billion euros of the total, with the average vacancy calculated at 53 percent, and an average per diem rate of 146 euros.

INSETE calculated the average daily revenue per property at 77 euros; 8,912 euros per year.

According to another estimate by Euromonitor, however, the figure for the entire short-term lease market in Greece reaches a stratospheric 9.9 billion euros for 2018.