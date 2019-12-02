Clashes between Afghan, Arab asylum seekers at Hios migrant 'hotspot'

Clashes between groups of Afghan and Arab asylum seekers were reported overnight at the Vial "hotspot" on the eastern Aegean island of Hios (Chios), with the latter further identified as Palestinians.

Local media reports referred to three injuries, including a police officer with a slight hand injury. Three arrests were made.

The specific camp, built for 1,000 people, now hosts more than 5,000 asylum seekers that were smuggled over from the opposite Turkish coast or who were picked up at sea while attempting to illegally land on Greek territory.