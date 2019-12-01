Mitsotakis announces center-right govt's own 'social dividend' for 200K households, allocated this month

The now ubiquitous "social dividend", a welfare bonus derived from an excess annual budget surplus and paid out from Greek state coffers at the end of the year, will again be doled out this month, this time by the center-right Mitsotakis government.

The "social dividend" was one of the mainstays of the previous leftist government over the past three years, initially paid out to hundreds of thousands of households, and without income and asset criteria, but only based on an individual's monthly pension rate and then on declared annual income.

On Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said roughly 200,000 households will receive the bonus this year, before Christmas, ticking off a list that includes the long-term unemployed, large families and families with children with special needs.