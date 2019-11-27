OECD warning over rapidly aging population in Greece; strains on developed world's social security systems

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 23:25
UPD:23:25
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday sounded warning bells over Greece's demographic prospects, in its latest report, which focused on the social security systems in the developed world.

"...Ageing is expected to be particularly fast in Greece, Korea, Poland, Portugal, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia and Spain, while Japan and Italy will remain among the countries with the oldest populations," was the OECD warning.

The international organization said the native-born population in Greece will significantly decrease by 2060 at the current rate, drastically affecting the pension system.

The entire report is found here:

http://www.oecd.org/pensions/countries-should-strengthen-pension-systems-to-adapt-to-changing-world-of-work.htm

