One fatality reported in clash between rival groups of foreign workers in Irakleio

Violent street clashes between rival groups of foreign nationals in the Cretan city of Irakleio (Herakleio) on Tuesday have left one man, a 37-year-old Pakistani national, dead.

Three arrests were reported hours later on homicide charges, identified as a trio of suspects, 31, 39, and a minor, while another 14 foreign nationals were also arrested in relation to the "rumble" and for illegal residency in the country.

Local media said two rival groups, Pakistanis, on one side, and an assorted of other foreign nationals, on the other, clashed over daily wage rates offered to seasonal or temporary employers.