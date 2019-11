An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale - with other estimates varying between 5.9 and 6.1 - was felt thoughout the greater Athens area on Wednesday morning at 09.30 (07.30 GMT), although the epicenter was located hundreds of kilometers away, off Crete.

The quake comes a day after a 6.4R tremor caused more than deaths in ckastal central Albania.

The quake was pinpointed at 179km west of the Cretan city of Irakleio, between the large Aegean island and the island of Kythira.