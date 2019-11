National Bank of Greece (NBG) on Tuesday announced an agreement to sell-off 100 percent of its shares in its Cyprus subsidiary, National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) Ltd, to AstroBank Ltd.

The sale is dependent on approvals by regulatory and banking authorities of the Republic of Cyprus.

Credit Suisse International is acting as exclusive financial advisor to NBG. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is acting as international legal counsel and Chryssafinis and Polyviou LLC as local legal counsel to NBG.