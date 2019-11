Well-known NBA and college basketball coach Rick Pitino will again assumed the reins of the popular Panathinaikos Athens club, with a contract extending to the summer of 2021.

Pitino, 67, coached Panathinaikos last season, before returning to the United States. He's expected to sit on the bench during Thursday's match with Spain's Baskonia at the Athens Olympic indoor arena (OAKA) for the 11th round of the Euroleague championship.