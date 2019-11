Greece on Monday paid off a 2.7-billion-euro portion of a loan extended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before its maturity, using early payments for the "expensive" IMF loans.

The plan has received the approval of European creditors, while the D.C.-based Fund expressed no reservations.

In a later announcement, the finance ministry referred to a boost in the country's credibility, lower borrowing costs and improved sustainability of the remaining public debt.