Lamda Development announces agreement, in principle, with 2 Greek lenders for 880-mln€ to finance Helleniko project

Monday, 25 November 2019 14:12
Eurokinissi
ATHEX-listed Lamda Development has come to an agreement, in principle, for a 880-million-euro financing package by two out of four Greek systemic lenders in order to finance its iconic Helleniko property development.

Accodring Lamda Development CEO Odysseas Athanasiou, the financing scheme will commence in the first quarter of 2020, a year when the real estate developer expects to finally commence construction at the coastal southeast Athens area site where the Greek capital's airport once stood.

The development was also conveyed to the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE), with details to be announced with the signing of the borrowing agreement with Eurobank and Piraeus Bank.

