Trio of Turkish nationals arrested north of Corfu on charges of smuggling migrants to Italy

Three Turkish nationals were detained aboard a chartered yacht sailing between the Ionian island of Corfu and the small Othoni complex, off extreme southwest Albania, on suspicion of ferrying illegal migrants from Turkey - and possibly Greece - to Italy.

The vessel was identified as the US-flagged "Angelo Bianco". It was intercepted by two coast guard patrol boats after italian authorities reported that it was the vessel from which 43 third country were offloaded near Lecce, Italy.

European arrest warrants have also been issued for the trio of Turks, aged 37, 42 and 69.

The suspects and the vessel were led to the port of Corfu.

