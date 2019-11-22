Police announce dismantling of major street crime ring target central Athens locations

Friday, 22 November 2019 19:39
UPD:19:43
Greek police on Friday announced the arrests of 22 individuals and arrest warrants for another 13 suspects charged with scores of muggings and robberies in the central Athens area, mostly in tourist-friendly spots.

According to police, who released names, aliases and photographs of the suspects, following a prosecutor’s approval, all 35 are identified as nationals of North African countries or Pakistan, while in some cases two or more countries of origin have been listed.

Authorities said the alleged criminal ring was active for at least six months, with different roles assigned to each alleged perpetrator, as one group acted as “fences” for the stolen goods.

Hundreds of mobile phones, tablets and large amounts of jewelry were recovered.

