ND lead over rival SYRIZA slightly widens from last month; at 14% points

Ruling New Democracy (ND) party's lead over main opposition SYRIZA slightly widened over the past month, according to opinion poll results presented on Thursday evening, specifically at 14 percentage points.

The monthly poll by the Pulse firm was again presented on the prime-time newscast of Athens-based Skai broadcaster.

Specifically, ND was preferred by 38 percent of respondents, down from 38.5 percent last month. SYRIZA polled 24 percent, down from 25 percent last month.

More than six in 10 respondents agreed with a government decision to pass legislation essentially ending the so-called "university asylum" framework in the country, including four out of 10 respondents who identified as SYRIZA voters.

Additionally, 75 percent of respondents agreed with a new, and stricter public anti-smoking law and its implementation.

Public opinion, at least in the current poll, appears more optimistic over the general situation in Greece, with 63 percent of respondents saying developments are definitely or probably going in the right direction in the country over the past six months; 31 percent have a negative view of the past six months - the period that more-or-less corresponds with New Democracy's election victory and assumption of power.