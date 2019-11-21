Cosco Shipping Charity Foundation donation of 500K euros to Hellenic Red Cross

Thursday, 21 November 2019
Cosco Shipping Charity Foundation has donated 500,000 euros to the Hellenic Red Cross towards the support of 2,180 children of economically disadvantaged families in the wider Piraeus area.

A check for the amount was presented to the president of the Hellenic Red Cross, Antonios Avgerinos, by the president of the Foundation, Fu Xiaoli, during a special event the Piraeus Port Authority's (PPA) events hall, in the presence of Greek Shipping Minister Yannis Plakiotakis and PPA President Υu Zenggang

