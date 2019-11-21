Draft budget for 2020 tabled; ambitious 2.8% GDP growth forecast, 3.6% primary budget surplus

Thursday, 21 November 2019
UPD:15:12
The draft state budget for 2020 was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, the first for the months-old Mitsotakis government, with the highlights being a 2.8-percent growth rate for the coming year and a primary budget surplus of 3.6 percent - as a percentage of GDP.

The growth forecast, in fact, is much more ambitious than the predictions by European and international organizations and creditors. The primary budget surplus forecast is also higher, by a 0.1 percentile point, from the creditor-mandated annual 3.5 percent fiscal target.

Additionally, unemployment is forecast to drop to 15.6 percent in 2020, down from an official figure of 17.4 percent this year.

