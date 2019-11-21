OECD forecasts Greek GDP growth of 1.8% for 2019; 2.1% for 2020

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) foresees a GDP growth rate of 2.1 percent for 2020, up from 1.8 percent this year, while also saying the Greek state will achieve a creditor-mandated 3.5 percent primary budget surplus, as a percentage of GDP.

The forecasts were included in the six-month report, which was released on Thursday.

The 36-nation inter-governmental economic organization also noted that an expansionary fiscal policy could further boost the recovering Greek economy.

