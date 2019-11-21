Mitsotakis from Zagreb: Viable growth for Greece a top priority

Thursday, 21 November 2019 12:29
UPD:12:31
INTIME NEWS/ΓτΠ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ
A- A A+

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared optimistic on Thursday during his meeting in Zagreb with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković, a day after speaking at a European Peoples' Party (EPP) summit held there.

Mitsotakis pointed to increased prospects from the EU Commission's new agenda, while also congratulating his host for the excellent, as he said, organization of the EPP event.

At the same time, he reiterated that "viable growth" is a priority for his months-long center-right government, before adding, in a direct reference to his party's election victory last July, "populism throughout Europe can be defeated."

