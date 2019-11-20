Reports: Ellaktor considering 500-mln€ debenture bond

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 20:05
UPD:20:52
NIKOS DANIILIDIS
By T. Igoumenidi
tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

ATHEX-listed Ellaktor, a multinational construction contractor, is reportedly considering a 500-million-euro debenture bond, as part of efforts to restructure its loan burden.

 The construction company has reported long-term loan obligations of 1.238 billion euros this year, down from 1.254 billion euros at the end of 2018, according to nine-month 2019 results released on Tuesday.  

Additionally, negotiations with creditors banks concluded in August 2019 with creditor banks over a refinancing of the loan portfolio held by Ellaktor, Aktor concessions and Aktor, totaling 582.6 million euros, with a relevant term sheet signed.

