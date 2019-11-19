Hellenic Fiscal Council: Goals for 2020 GDP growth, primary budget surplus 'possible', but with asterisks

The Athens-based Hellenic Fiscal Council on Tuesday said the primary budget surplus target for 2020 is possible, but under certain conditions.

At the same time, HFC terms the goal for a 2.8-percent GDP growth rate next year as optimistic, but within acceptable expectations.

The remarks were included the independent administrative authority’s autumn report, with HFC referring to a positive dynamic for the Greek economy, with activity increasing in tandem with “responsible” fiscal policies.

“The latest indications, as they are depicted in economic indexes are encouraging: deposits in Greek banks increased over a few months by more than 10 billion euros; consumer confidence is the highest in years, and indeed in a positive direction with the corresponding index of the average for Eurozone member-states, which is recording a drop; the yield for 10-year Greek state bonds is at a historic low of 1.4 percent, while the three-month bonds are recording negative yields,” the report read.