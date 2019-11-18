End-of-year period sees up to four different taxes, fees eagerly expected by Greek state coffers

By G. Kouros

gkouros@naftemporiki.gr

The next 40 days are significant for Greece's closely-scrutinized state coffers, with taxpayers - both individuals and legal entities - obliged to cover up to four different taxes and fees, with the first being the third income installment for incomes generated in 2018, which expires on Nov. 29.

A third and fourth installment of the property tax, known as ENFIA, is also due over the coming period until the end of the year.

Additionally, the hundreds of thousands of taxpayers with arrears to the state (tax bureau or pension funds) who have been accepted in an installment plan also have payments to make.

Finally, the owners of motor vehicles will have to fork over the annual road fees by the last day of 2019.