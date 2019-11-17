Masoutis super market chain eyes 830 mln€ in turnover for 2019, return to profitability

Sunday, 17 November 2019 22:40
UPD:22:44
A- A A+

By G. Hatzilidis

ghatzil@naftemporiki.gr

Greek super market operator Masoutis is set to exceed 830 million euros in turnover for 2019, the management announced this week, with profits - albeit marginal - also expected to be recorded for the year.

Figures viewed by "N" show the first 10-month turnover reaching 688.4 million euros, up from 627.7 million euros in the corresponding period of 2018. Last year's Jan-Oct figures include only a portion of a super market chain purchased by Masoutis. If the extra turnover from the previous Promitheftiki chain is deducted then Masoutis' turnover for Jan-Oct 2019 is similar to last year's figure, namely, 770.3 million euros.

