Masoutis super market chain eyes 830 mln€ in turnover for 2019, return to profitability

By G. Hatzilidis

Greek super market operator Masoutis is set to exceed 830 million euros in turnover for 2019, the management announced this week, with profits - albeit marginal - also expected to be recorded for the year.

Figures viewed by "N" show the first 10-month turnover reaching 688.4 million euros, up from 627.7 million euros in the corresponding period of 2018. Last year's Jan-Oct figures include only a portion of a super market chain purchased by Masoutis. If the extra turnover from the previous Promitheftiki chain is deducted then Masoutis' turnover for Jan-Oct 2019 is similar to last year's figure, namely, 770.3 million euros.