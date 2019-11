A weak earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was recorded at 20:15 (18.15 GMT) off the Saronic Gulf island of Hydra. The quake's epicenter was pinpointed at 39 kilometers southeast of the island, and a depth of two kilometers.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismology Center, the quake was recorded 91 kilometers south of Athens. The tremor was felt in parts of the greater Athens area.