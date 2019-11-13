Commission auditors sound warning bells over gaps in EU's policy to deal migrant crisis

European auditors on Wednesday called on the European Union to dramatically improve efforts to ease migrant pressure on Greece and Italy, citing the fact that thousands of asylum seekers continue to languish in temporary shelters on a handful of Greek isles.

The report, by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) focusing on asylum, relocation and the return of irregular migrants from Greece and Italy, examined whether the EU-funded support for the two countries achieved its objectives. Additionally, it reviewed whether relocation schemes reached targets, and whether asylum and repatriation procedures were effective and swift.

The entire report is here:

https://www.eca.europa.eu/en/Pages/NewsItem.aspx?nid=12893