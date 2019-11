A study by Blacktower Financial Management puts Greece in fourth place, among 40 European countries, for best place for pensioners to live, with Spain - as widely expected - in first place.

Factors taken into consideration include cost of living, average life expectancy, residential prices, the total number of pensioners, climate, environmental quality and even crime rates.

After sunny and hospitable Spain, as cited in the study, come Finland, Italy, Slovenia and the Netherlands.