ΕU Council adopts framework for sanctions over Turkey's 'illegal drilling activities' in the east Med

The EU Council on Monday issued a stern rebuke against Turkey for what it called the neighboring country's "illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean", while adopting a framework for possible sanctions, including a travel ban and asset freeze on involved individuals.

A press release notes that the "...the Council adopted a framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey's unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. The framework will make it possible to sanction individuals or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"The framework for restrictive measures makes it possible to place under sanctions:

persons or entities responsible for drilling activities related to hydrocarbon exploration and production not authorised by Cyprus within its territorial sea, exclusive economic zone (EEZ) or continental shelf. Such drilling activities include, where the EEZ or continental shelf has not been delimited in accordance with international law, activities which may jeopardize or hamper the reaching of such a delimitation agreement; persons or entities providing financial, technical or material support for the above mentioned drilling activities; persons or entities associated with them."