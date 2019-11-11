MoU between RINA, Athens Polytechnic to train graduating Greek naval engineers

Italy's well-known maritime registry and certification/classification body, RINA, this week announced the signing of an MoU with the Athens Polytechnic's (NTUA) school of naval architecture and marine engineering.

RINA's initiative aims to offer positions to seniors and recent graduates for training alongside experienced engineers at its offices in Greece and abroad.

“This (MoU) will add focus to students' academic studies and help them further realize the direction in which they wish to take their careers. This added dimension will be good for the school, and for the RINA business, which is always looking for bright, new engineers to support its global work," RINA Services CEO Nello Sulfaro said.

RINA is one of the oldest classification societies in the world and a founding member of the International Association of Classification Societies.