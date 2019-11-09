3 suspects netted in coordinated anti-terrorism raids in Athens; weapons cache discovered

Saturday, 09 November 2019 21:06
A- A A+

A series of raids by Greece's anti-terrorism unit on Saturday resulted in the arrest of three people, two men and a woman, 41, 45 and 39 years old, respectively, with a small cache of weapons and explosive materials discovered, according to authorities.

Another 15 were taken into custody for questioning.

Hours later, police announced that one of the assault weapons discovered, an AK-47, was matched to previous attacks by a shady ultra-leftist terror group, called the "organization of revolutionary self-defense", and specifically to incidents in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The same urban terror group had claimed responsibility for the grenade attack at the French embassy in Athens in November 2016.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών