3 suspects netted in coordinated anti-terrorism raids in Athens; weapons cache discovered

A series of raids by Greece's anti-terrorism unit on Saturday resulted in the arrest of three people, two men and a woman, 41, 45 and 39 years old, respectively, with a small cache of weapons and explosive materials discovered, according to authorities.

Another 15 were taken into custody for questioning.

Hours later, police announced that one of the assault weapons discovered, an AK-47, was matched to previous attacks by a shady ultra-leftist terror group, called the "organization of revolutionary self-defense", and specifically to incidents in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The same urban terror group had claimed responsibility for the grenade attack at the French embassy in Athens in November 2016.