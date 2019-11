Greece competition watchdog has approved the majority sale of MediaMarkt's chain in Greece by local rival Public, part of the Olympia group, owned by the Germanos family.

Public CEO Christos Kalogerakis will assume the helm of the joint electronics and appliance retailer, with the total workforce to exceed 2,500.

As previously reported, Olympia will hold 75 percent of the soon-to-be-formed company and its management, with German multinational MediaMarktSaturn retaining the remaining 25 percent.