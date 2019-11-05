New casino opens in NW border prefecture of Florina

Greece's Hellenic Gaming Commission has given the "green light" for casino license in the northwest Greece prefecture of Florina, which borders with North Macedonia, to a great extent, and with extreme southeast Albania, the so-called Prespes Lakes district.

The license, in fact, comes after the casino opened last Friday, operated by a consortium that includes the Tottis group as the biggest shareholder.

A total investment of nine million euros is cited, with 87 employees already hired, and a luxury hotel to open in tandem with the casino in the coming period.

The Florina casino is expected to rival a handful of casinos and gaming parlors located just north of the Greek border port of Idomeni, in the Gevgelija district on the Greece-North Macedonia frontier.