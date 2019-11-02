NZ woman, 45, on sailing holiday goes missing off Folegandros isle

Coast guard craft late on Saturday were still searching for a missing 45-year-old woman from New Zealand, who went missing the previous evening while reportedly trying to approach the Cyclades island of Folegandros with a sailboat's dinghy.

According to the missing woman's husband, she sailed with the dinghy towards the Bay of Agali on the island on early Friday afternoon to pick up supplies.

The pair are on a sailing holiday in Greece. The coast guard was informed that the woman was missing on Saturday morning, with a search commencing in a wider sea region with patrol boats, private craft and a helicopter. Police, meanwhile, are searching on shore on Folegandros.