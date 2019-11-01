Minister: Rent to count towards 30% e-transactions deductible; incentives for requesting receipts from craftsmen, professionals

Rent expenses will be eligible for inclusion towards achieving a mandatory 30-percent figure of electronic transactions, as a ratio of declared total annual income, that taxpayers in Greece must show in income tax returns, beginning in 2020, when statements for the ongoing fiscal year will be due.

The measure was announced on Friday by the relevant finance minister during a television appearance.

Minister Christos Staikouras added that the ministry was studying the prospect of offering taxpayers other incentives to request receipts and make e-payments to certain categories of professionals and craftsmen, categories that traditionally are the "champions" of systemic tax evasion in Greece, i.e. from plumbers to car mechanics to private physicians.