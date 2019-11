Sazka Group's share of OPAP, Greece's sports betting and lottery operator, increased to 40 percent, following a voluntary public offer that concluded on Oct. 29, 2019.

The Czech-based group purchased 23.3 million shares, or 10.78 percent, that were part of the public offering.

Sazka President Karel Komarek on Thursday noted that the group's overall goal is to acquire a majority stake in the ATHEX-listed Greek company.