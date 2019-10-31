Reports: Greek banks to scrap plan to raise various fees, even on e-banking

Greece's four systemic banks will reportedly scrap a plan to increase fees - scheduled for Friday - on a variety of transactions conducted via ATMs and even online.

Reports circulating in Athens on Thursday afternoon stated that bank managements assured the relevant development ministry's leadership that the intended hikes would not be applied, after all.

A wave of previously and forthcoming increases on simple bank transactions was, in fact, the subject of high-profile meeting between Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and banks' CEOs a week ago. The center-right government has pressed banks cancel the higher fees, with repeated Greek governments and the tax bureau during the crisis years mandating that practically all businesses and professionals accept electronic payments, while tax deductibles are now only accumulated by taxpayers via electronic payments.

During the meeting, Mitsotakis reportedly told bankers that the increases were not justified, especially amid an improving economic climate.