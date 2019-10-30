Berlin proposing sweeping change of asylum framework; migrants flows to Greek isles continue unabated

German federal interior minister Horst Seehofer on Wednesday announced a plan change the Dublin Regulation, whereby a simple examination of an asylum applicant will take place in the country where the third country national entered, but with the final decision in other EU states.

Seehofer made the statement during a meeting in Munich with his counterparts from the Union's five biggest countries, presenting Berlin's plan to manage the refugee crisis by revising the current regulation.

Meanwhile, in Greece, the hardest-hit EU member-state from the still ongoing migrant/refugee crisis due to its proximity to Turkey, nearly 800 people were ferried over from the Asia Minor coast in 48 hours to a handful of eastern Aegean islands.

Nearly 35,000 third country nationals - asylum seekers and would-be migrants seeking to reach western and central Europe - are currently on the Greek isle, mostly in so-called "hotspots", i.e. temporary shelters.