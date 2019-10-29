Three separate instances of migrants picked up by coast guard reported overnight

Tuesday, 29 October 2019 11:07
Another three separate incidents were reported overnight involving the pickup, by the coast guard, of third country nationals attempting to reach Greek territory aboard flimsy craft, with a total of 116 irregular migrants and would-be asylum seekers located.

The first incident was reported in the extreme northeast Aegean, close to the port of Alexandroupolis, where an inflatable craft crammed with 27 people was located by the coast guard. All onboard were taken to the former port.

An outboard motor-power boat with 42 people was located southeast of the isle of Farmakonissi in the eastern Aegean, while another 47 were spotted off the island of Samos, another popular route for people-smugglers operating from the opposite Turkish coast.

The latest arrivals of third country nationals come hours before yet another high-ranking meeting by the Mitsotakis government to deal with what appears as a resurgent migrant/refugee crisis in the eastern Aegean.

 

