More legal troubles for troubled Folli Follie

The semi-autonomous Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations S.A. (HCAP) has filed a demand for 12.34 million euros from embattled retail and accessory maker Folli Follie, while the company and top executives also face new fines by Greece's market regulatory authorities totaling eight million euros.

The asset super fund announced that has officially submitted its legal demands to a three-justice Athens instance court back in November 2018 against FF's board of directors and members of an internal audit committee.