JTI to produce Winston cigarette brand at Sekap facility in NE Greece

Multinational cigarette-maker Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has commenced production of its Winston brand for Greece and another nine countries at the once state-owned Sekap facility in northeast Greece.

Production began last Tuesday, with exports beginning in 2020 to nine EU countries. Currently, the JTI-owned facility produces the cigarette brands GR, BF and Cooper.

The Japanese tobacco giant purchased the Sekap facility in the northeast city of Xanthi in 2018 from the Russian-Greek Savvidis group, while sinking another 10 million USD in capital to upgrade the facility. Northeast Greece is the center of Greece's tobacco belt.

Winston is billed as the second biggest selling cigarette brand in the world since 2007, having first debuted in the United States in 1954. It is sold in 120 countries today.