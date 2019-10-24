Parliament ratifies landmark bill aimed to crop bureaucracy; allow municipalities right to outsource services

A closely scrutinized and massive draft bill focusing on economic development was passed by a majority of 165 deputies in Parliament - out of 287 voting - on Thursday evening, with MPs from a small right-wing party joining colleagues from ruling New Democracy (ND) party in passing the legislation.

Among others, the government billed the 234-article bill as scaling back proverbial Greek bureaucratic "red tape" plaguing business investment at all levels, as well as allowing municipal governments - via a majority vote by city councils - to outsource services to private contractors, namely, sanitation, urban lighting and green space upkeep.