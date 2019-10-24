Reports: Govt annoyed with bevy of fees imposed by banks for simple transactions

Adhering to corporate social responsibility is, on the surface, the main topic on the agenda of Thursday's meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the heads of the country's four systemic banks, although press reports widely circulated in Athens this week point to the government's annoyance with a bevy of new fees tacked on by credit institutions.

Announced last months, Greek banks are now charging, from 20 to 30 cents, for ATM services, such as viewing one's account balance, or a printout of the last seven bank transactions. Banks also announced charges for re-issuing debit cards, among others.