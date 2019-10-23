Βinding offer unsealed for Piraeus' unoccupied high-rise building

By T. Igoumenidi

A binding offer for the 99-year of a high-rise building in Piraeus' business district was opened this week, with a consortium consisting of Prodea Investments, Dimand the EBRD having submitted the bid.

The 28,000-square-foot high-rise was built 46 years, but never occupied, as its interior remains unfinished.

The estimated investment on the part of the consortium is roughly 50 million euros, with office space and possibly a hotel planned.

The binding offer was received and opened by a municipal committee, as the city of Piraeus controls the tower.