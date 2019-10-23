Patrol boat collides with migrant smuggling vessel sailing without lights; 2 missing

A child and a man are missing in a sea region off the eastern Aegean island of Kos after a Greek coast guard patrol boat collided with boat carrying 34 foreign nationals being illegally ferried to Greek territory from the opposite Turkish coast. According to authorities, the migrant-smuggling vessel was cruising without navigational lights in the pre-dawn hours.

Six of the foreign nationals were injured.

A major rescue operation ensued, with 31 peopled picked up from the waters. No information was given regarding the ages, gender or nationalities of those rescued.