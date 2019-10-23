Patrol boat collides with migrant smuggling vessel sailing without lights; 2 missing

Wednesday, 23 October 2019 09:36
UPD:09:46
SEA-EYE/SOCIAL MEDIA
A- A A+

A child and a man are missing in a sea region off the eastern Aegean island of Kos after a Greek coast guard patrol boat collided with boat carrying 34 foreign nationals being illegally ferried to Greek territory from the opposite Turkish coast. According to authorities, the migrant-smuggling vessel was cruising without navigational lights in the pre-dawn hours.

Six of the foreign nationals were injured.

A major rescue operation ensued, with 31 peopled picked up from the waters. No information was given regarding the ages, gender or nationalities of those rescued.

 

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών