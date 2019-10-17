Mitsotakis at his first EU summit: After 10 years of crisis, Greece turning new page

New Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended his first EU summit on Thursday, stressing during his entry into a Brussels conference center that "after 10 years of crisis, Greece is turning a new page".

He added: "we received a mandate to apply real reforms, to create jobs, reduce bureaucracy, attract investments and make the life of the average Greek; to honor the mandate we received."

In staying "on message" ahead of his first EU summit, Mitsotakis again cited the massive challenge faced by Greece in terms of dealing with the ongoing and resurgent migrant/refugee crisis, with scores to hundreds of foreign nationals - from sub-Sahara Africa to south Asia - daily being ferried over to a handful of Greek isles by smugglers or arriving on flimsy craft after disembarking from the opposite Turkish coast.