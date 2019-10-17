Mitsotakis at his first EU summit: After 10 years of crisis, Greece turning new page

Thursday, 17 October 2019 22:01
UPD:22:01
INTIME NEWS/ΣΥΝΕΡΓΑΤΗΣ
A- A A+

New Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended his first EU summit on Thursday, stressing during his entry into a Brussels conference center that "after 10 years of crisis, Greece is turning a new page".

He added: "we received a mandate to apply real reforms, to create jobs, reduce bureaucracy, attract investments and make the life of the average Greek; to honor the mandate we received."

In staying "on message" ahead of his first EU summit, Mitsotakis again cited the massive challenge faced by Greece in terms of dealing with the ongoing and resurgent migrant/refugee crisis, with scores to hundreds of foreign nationals - from sub-Sahara Africa to south Asia - daily being ferried over to a handful of Greek isles by smugglers or arriving on flimsy craft after disembarking from the opposite Turkish coast.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών