11 people storm Turkish consulate's courtyard in Thessaloniki to open banner in favor of Kurds

A group of self-styled anti-state activists broke into the courtyard of Turkish consulate in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Thursday morning, opening a banner and then shouting slogans in favor of the Kurds and against the Turkish state.

THESTIVAL GR Τουρκικό Προξενείο - Εισβολή αντιεξουσιαστών

Police have surrounded the building and were ordered to arrest the 11 protesters upon their exit, with later reports saying a total of 12 people were arrested. The group reportedly appeared as would-be visitors before suddenly storming the premises.

The specific building in downtown Thessaloniki holds a highly symbolic significance for the Turkish state, as it is the birthplace of Kemal Mustafa Ataturk, at a time when the ancient city was still part of the Ottoman empire.

The 12 were charged with two misdemeanors counts, and will be led before a local prosecutor on Friday morning.

In a later reaction from Ankara, a Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said the Turkish government expects Greek authorities to prevent similar actions in the future and to ensure that the perpetrators will face the justice system in order "receive the punishment they deserve".