IMF lowers econ growth forecasts for Greece; 2% in 2019, 2.2% in 2020

Tuesday, 15 October 2019 18:20
UPD:18:22
The IMF on Tuesday revealed that it was revising, downward, its forecasts for Greek economic growth in 2019 and 2020, as part of projections included in its World Economic Outlook report. 
The Fund forecasts the Greek economy to grow by 2 percent in 2019 and 2.2 percent in 2020. The IMF's previous forecasts, back in April, cited GDP growth of 2.4 percent for this year and 2.2 percent next year.  
During a presentation in Washington D.C., the IMF's top analysts said inflation in Greece would reach 0.6 percent, on an annual basis, for 2019, easing to 0.3 percent in 2020. 

