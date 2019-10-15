BoG Gov. Stournaras: SYRIZA govt in 2015 broached Putin over printing drachmas in Russia

High-profile Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras lobbed a political "bombshell" on Monday evening, saying the then leftist SYRIZA government had broached Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015 over the prospect of printing new drachmas in Russia, as negotiations between European creditors and the Greek side near a final impasse.

The Bank of Greece (BoG) governor spoke during unveiling of a book focusing on the first six months of Alexis Tsipras' coalition government up until July 2015, and especially the shambolic negotiations led by controversial finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

The book, "The Last Bluff: How Greece Came Face-to-Face with Financial Catastrophe and the Secret Plan for its Euro Exit", by Brussels-based Greek journalists Viktoria Dendrinou and Eleni Varvitsioti, brought a handful of the protagonists of the 2015 crisis - the lowest point of Greece's "Annus horribilis" - to the event in on Monday evening, including former Eurogroup Working Group president Thomas Wieser and the senior Financial Times correspondent that covered the crisis, Peter Spiegel.

Spiegel, in fact, later posted his review of the book on FT's site: https://www.ft.com/content/4264250e-ec0d-11e9-a240-3b065ef5fc55

"The SYRIZA government found itself dangerously flirting with a return to the drachma, due to its amateurish negotiations in the first half of 2015," Stournaras charged, in citing a reference to the crisis in a book by former French President Francois Hollande.