Parliament independent Budget Office urges vigilance in execution of state budget

Friday, 11 October 2019 17:29
UPD:17:32
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Parliament’s Budget Office warned against complacency in executing Greece’s closely scrutinized state budget, saying vigilance is necessary in rectifying possible divergences.

The statement comes in the regular trimester report published by the independent office.

Among others, the report cites uncertainty regarding a rationalization of operational expenditures and the level of tax revenues, adding that the proper execution of the budget depends on economic behaviors and conditions, which to a large degree, are beyond the control of the country’s fiscal authorities.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών