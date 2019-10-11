Parliament independent Budget Office urges vigilance in execution of state budget

Parliament’s Budget Office warned against complacency in executing Greece’s closely scrutinized state budget, saying vigilance is necessary in rectifying possible divergences.

The statement comes in the regular trimester report published by the independent office.

Among others, the report cites uncertainty regarding a rationalization of operational expenditures and the level of tax revenues, adding that the proper execution of the budget depends on economic behaviors and conditions, which to a large degree, are beyond the control of the country’s fiscal authorities.