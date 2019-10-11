Greek shipping interests take the global lead in LNG carriers sector

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr



Greek shipping interests continued to rank in first place in terms of LNG carriers owned and operated worldwide, following a two-year "rally" on the part of the former that edged Japanese-controlled vessels.

The first-place showing for the Greek-controlled LNG fleet comes after similar rankings for bulkers and tankers.

According to Vessels Value, the value of the Greek-controlled LNG fleet - including new orders under construction - reaches 19.5 billion USD, with Japanese interests following with a fleet value of 14.3 billion USD.

An ambitious Chinese shipping industry is third with 5.9 billion USD.

As "N" has previously reported, the total number of new LNG carriers under order - with Korean shipyards in first place - is 127 vessels, of which 57 are orders by Greek-controlled companies.

The biggest LNG fleet under Greek control belongs to the Angelikoussis group (44), followed by Peter Livanos' Gaslog (35), George Prokopios' Dynagas (19) and George Economou's 16 carriers.

Tsakos Energy Navigation operates three carriers; Nikos Martinos' Thenamaris five; Andreas Martinos' Minerva, also five; and Anna Angelikoussis' Pantheon Tankers with another five.

Finally, Vangelis Marinakis' high-flying shipping group has unveiled a new order program that can reach up to 10 new LNG carriers.