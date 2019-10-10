Mitsotakis to NATO SG: Greece condemns border violations in northern Syria; warns of renewed migration crisis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated Athens' condemnation of any border violations and treaties, during talks in the Greek capital on Thursday evening with visiting NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, a direct reference to the Turkish military incursions into the heavily Kurdish-populated and controlled areas of northern Syria this week.

Mitsotakis called for the international community and NATO to press for cease fire in order to avoid a further escalation of warfare in the Middle East and to avoid new refugees flows crossing Turkey to try to enter the EU -- i.e. Greece, in the first stage.

Mitsotakis, roughly three months after winning a general election and forming a majority government, has faced a resurging migration crisis in the eastern Aegean, with people-smugglers operating from Turkey again ferrying over third country nationals onto a handful of Greek isles.

Among others, he referred events leading to a "violent" change in demographics in northern Syria and a violations of international law, "ones which are reminiscent of historical memories that are incompatible with modern civilization".

