Recovering Greece joins select group of countries issuing negative-yield bonds

Nearly a decade after a sovereign borrowing crisis quickly spiraled into the worst economic implosion Greece has suffered after WWII - replete with three bailouts by institutional creditors - the country on Wednesday joined an enviable group of countries, namely, states selling off their debt with a negative yield.

Athens announced that it has floated new three-month debt at a negative yield.

The Greek state raised 487.5 million euros from the auction of 13-week T-bills at a yield of negative 0.02 percent, compared with 0.10 percent during a previous sale in August.