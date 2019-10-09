Recovering Greece joins select group of countries issuing negative-yield bonds

Wednesday, 09 October 2019 22:25
UPD:22:33
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ

ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΣΗΜΑΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΗΜΑΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΙΚΗΣ ΕΝΩΣΗΣ (EUROKINISSI/ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ)
A- A A+

Nearly a decade after a sovereign borrowing crisis quickly spiraled into the worst economic implosion Greece has suffered after WWII - replete with three bailouts by institutional creditors - the country on Wednesday joined an enviable group of countries, namely, states selling off their debt with a negative yield.

Athens announced that it has floated new three-month debt at a negative yield.

 The Greek state raised 487.5 million euros from the auction of 13-week T-bills at a yield of negative 0.02 percent, compared with 0.10 percent during a previous sale in August.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών