Rail strike declared illegal in Greece

A strike declared by a Greek union representing employees in all rail-affiliated entities in the country for Tuesday and Wednesday has been ruled illegal and abusive by an Athens first instance court.

The ruling means that Trainose, the now private rail operator in Greece, will schedule routes as planned for the specific days.

A one-time state-owned and managed rail monopoly in the country was gradually broken up over the past decade and a half, with privatization following for the rail operator and a rolling stock maintenence company.