Rail strike declared illegal in Greece

Monday, 07 October 2019 17:56
UPD:18:00
Eurokinissi/
A- A A+

A strike declared by a Greek union representing employees in all rail-affiliated entities in the country for Tuesday and Wednesday has been ruled illegal and abusive by an Athens first instance court.

The ruling means that Trainose, the now private rail operator in Greece, will schedule routes as planned for the specific days.

A one-time state-owned and managed rail monopoly in the country was gradually broken up over the past decade and a half, with privatization following for the rail operator and a rolling stock maintenence company.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών